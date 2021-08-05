Planting more seeds of job growth in Dundas County

IROQUOIS – A trio of companies in South and North Dundas are receiving nearly $3 million in funding from the provincial government to assist with ongoing expansion projects. The announcement was made at Ross Video in Iroquois Thursday morning (August 5).

Ross Video is investing $15 million to build a 55,000 square foot expansion to its production plant in Iroquois. The Eastern Ontario Development Fund, which is part of the Ontario government’s Regional Development Program, will contribute $2.25 million towards the project. This will add 30 new jobs at the facility and help with purchasing new manufacturing equipment for the company’s broadcast and video production product lines. The new facility will also have a low carbon footprint.

“I am extremely proud to be breaking ground on our factory expansion”, said Ross Video Chief Executive Officer David Ross. “This event combines our commitment to my hometown of Iroquois, a low carbon footprint green facility, and a major increase of our manufacturing capacity to serve our growing global customer base.”

In Inkerman, Sevita International Corporation is investing $3.6 million to build a new soybean processing facility. The plant is designed to allow processing and packaging of seed and food-grade soybeans in the same facility. The EODF will contribute $500,000 towards the project which will create seven new jobs and expand Sevita’s business by about 50 per cent.

“Sevita International collaborates with local resources such as our local growers, other partners and our highly valued employees to develop, grow and provide the finest soybean varieties that supply the growing global demand for high quality Canadian soybean products,” said Sevita VP of Operations, Bob Hart. “We are thrilled to partner with the Eastern Ontario Regional Development team to create both a local and global win, win situation.”

Another company receiving EODF funds is Fortier Stark Industrial. That company is investing $1.5 million to build a new facility in Winchester. The EODF is contributing $225,000 towards the purchase of equipment to increase production capacity. FSI manufactures stainless steel tanks and process piping for the food, dairy, and beverage industry. It also does custom fabrication for facilities and specializes in high-pressure pipe welding, fabrication, mobile welding, and millwright services. The company will double its workforce from five to 10 people.

“Ever since we started Fortier Stark Industrial in 2016, we have had big dreams of bringing innovation and job creation to our wonderful community,” said Fortier Stark owner Curtis Fortier. “Regional Development Funding is allowing us to exponentially expand our operations, bring in cutting edge technology and export to new markets. We are grateful for this significant and generous opportunity, which is propelling our business to the next level and helping our vision for FSI become our reality.”

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade Vic Fedeli said that the projects will make a “significant impact” in Eastern Ontario.

“They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation and retention, and strong regional growth,” Fedeli said. “Our government’s top priority throughout the pandemic has been protecting the province’s health and protecting our jobs and economy.”

The province has spent or pledged to spend more than $100 million through the RDP between 2019 and 2023. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



