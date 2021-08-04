This week’s headlines in The Leader – August 4, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Vaccination rates low in EOHU’s under-30 age group;
- Upper Canada Playhouse board celebrates community’s generosity;
- The Upper Canada Playhouse is back – Community celebrates its return;
- More than $7.1 Million in CCBF funding for region in 2021;
- South Dundas holds the solution to a North Dundas problem;
- Passport clinics return;
- Editorial – Prevent the fourth wave;
- Barrel Boys: We’ve been waiting a long time for this;
- Soccer season reaches halfway point;
- These stories and more, plus another installment of our ongoing series on Artistic Expressions in South Dundas.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.