More than $7.1 Million in CCBF funding for region in 2021

SOUTH DUNDAS – A change of name and a slight funding increase means more money from the federal government through its Canada Community Building Fund for local municipalities.

Formerly know as the federal gas tax program, this year’s CCBF funding to Ontario’s municipalities was increased by 4.5 per cent from 2020.

More than $7.1 million in funding is going to municipalities in SDG Counties and the City of Cornwall. This includes $343,570.26 to the Municipality of South Dundas, $2.07 million to SDG County, and $2.96 million to Cornwall. South Stormont will receive $415K, South Glengarry $417K, North Glengarry $320K, North Stormont $217K, and North Dundas $357K.

“We know that cities and towns, which are responsible for local infrastructure that Canadians use, need urgent support,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a release July 29. “This investment makes sure they have this support as we rebuild, together.”

Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark echoed Freeland’s support of the funding.

“The Canada Community-Building Fund will help ensure that municipalities can build strong, reliable infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities today, and in the years to come,” he said.

In addition to the regular CCBF funding, the federal government announced a one-time top-up to the CCBF that will double the amount municipalities receive once Bill 25 passes.

That legislation was tabled in the House of Commons on March 25 and has only passed first reading.

Should the minority Liberal government call an election this fall, Bill 25 will die on the order paper and will have to be reintroduced to the house following an election.

The CCBF funding can be used by municipalities for various infrastructure projects including capital building construction, sports or broadband projects.

CCBF (formerly gas tax) funding has been used for road infrastructure projects in South Dundas. In 2019, South Dundas spent that money to pay for the majority of the cost of the new Iroquois Campground building.

