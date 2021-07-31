Obituary – Marian Michalicka

October 7, 1946 – July 29, 2021

Peacefully, Marian Louise (Cooke) Michalicka has gone to be with the light of her life, her husband and best friend, Milan “Jerry” Michalicka, who predeceased her on December 14, 2010. Her heart will heal when she is reunited with him and with her dearly departed family and friends. She was predeceased by her dad (Lorne Edward Cooke, 1993), her mom (Madeline Fossitt, 2005) and the best sister ever (Lorna Jean Barkley, 2000).

Marian’s earthly journey was blessed immeasurably by the sunshine of a mother’s life: a cherished son, Murray; a precious daughter, Myrna; a wonderful daughter-in-law, Patty; a favourite (truly) son-in-law, Jamie; and a ray of love and hope, Grandma’s treasure, Aidan. Her existence would have ended years earlier but for their love and support.

Those blessings included a beloved extended family and their loved ones: her sister by heart, cousin Sharon; in laws Marjorie (late Vlad), Wayne (Bessie), Gary (Vlasta), Pauline along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friendships forged through her academic career both as a student and a teacher, through hobbies and interests shared with Jerry, as well as through church and community involvement which brightened her life. Too numerous to mention, she hopes that you, as true angels in the garden of life, know who you are.

“To those I loved and those who loved me,

“Miss me …. But let me go”

There will be a private graveside service for the burial of cremated remains. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

