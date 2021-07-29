South Dundas Soccer week two results

July 29, 2021 Editor Sports
South Dundas Soccer – Week Two – The second week of the South Dundas Soccer Association’s 2021 season saw 22 teams take the field in 11 matches on July 24. This is week two of the five week regular season, which will be followed by playoffs during the week of August 16-21. Pictured above, Team Germany forward Lane Ouellette (centre, red jersey) scores the final goal of the team’s 5-0 win over Team Wales in the Under-7 division. Below, Under-18 Team Two full-backs Brandon Rogers (right) and Alex Stewart (centre) work to clear the ball from Team One forward James Martens (left, orange shirt). The two U18 teams drew 1-1 in the game. (The Leader/Blancher photos)

IROQUOIS – Week two of the South Dundas Soccer 2021 summer season got underway on July 24 with a 1-1 draw between the two Under-18 teams.

In Under-5 division action, England defeated Portugal 2-0, Spain kept a clean sheet resulting in 3-0 win over Canada.

Over at the Under-9 fields, Belgium continued their winning streak, defeating Argentina in a close 3-2 match. France held USA to one goal, winning 3-1.

Finland scored a commanding 5-2 victory over Netherlands in Under-11 division play, while Ireland blanked Scotland 2-0.

Team Germany moved into third place in the Under-7 division with a 5-0 shut out win against Wales. Iceland won their second game of the season to continue their division lead, defeating Uruguay in a close 2-1 game.

Honduras doubled South Korea 4-2 and Sweden doubled Italy 2-1 in Under-14 division play. Sweden remains undefeated so far this season.

 

