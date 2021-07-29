South Dundas Soccer week two results

IROQUOIS – Week two of the South Dundas Soccer 2021 summer season got underway on July 24 with a 1-1 draw between the two Under-18 teams.

In Under-5 division action, England defeated Portugal 2-0, Spain kept a clean sheet resulting in 3-0 win over Canada.

Over at the Under-9 fields, Belgium continued their winning streak, defeating Argentina in a close 3-2 match. France held USA to one goal, winning 3-1.

Finland scored a commanding 5-2 victory over Netherlands in Under-11 division play, while Ireland blanked Scotland 2-0.

Team Germany moved into third place in the Under-7 division with a 5-0 shut out win against Wales. Iceland won their second game of the season to continue their division lead, defeating Uruguay in a close 2-1 game.

Honduras doubled South Korea 4-2 and Sweden doubled Italy 2-1 in Under-14 division play. Sweden remains undefeated so far this season.

