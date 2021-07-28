This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Taylor Road bridge closed;
  • Unvaccinated adults account for 80 per cent of new cases;
  • Website contractor now award-winning;
  • Music and fun in Harmony for Seaway Valley Folk Festival;
  • Newspaper digitization reserve approved;
  • Upcoming provincial road projects announced in SDG;
  • Editorial – A back-to-school plan?
  • Seaway Surge drop back-to-back games;
  • Announcement leaves passenger service in limbo says MP;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.