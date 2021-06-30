This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • No symbol on water tower says Akwesasne;
  • Ross expansion on track for 2022 completion date;
  • Theodore Tugboat Iroquois Lock passage likely July 7;
  • South Dundas Tourism Pursuit now available for download;
  • Ontario enters Step Two of COVID-19 reopening;
  • Pop-Up Shops in place, vendors coming soon;
  • Editorial – Supporting our schools;
  • Wandering – Election this fall? No thank you;
  • Funding eluding Forward House;
  • These stories and much more plus… Graduations, graduations, and more graduations! We have photos and awards from all six schools in South Dundas and those schools’ Grade 12, 8 and 6 graduations in this special end of school year edition.

