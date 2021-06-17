Obituary – Larry Schell

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Larry Schell of Williamsburg, age 73. Beloved husband of the late Annie Schell (nee Proper). Dear uncle of Lorie Hutt (Mitch) of Williamsburg, Lisa McNairn (Allen) of Morrisburg, Lyle Schell (Kim) of Williamsburg and great-uncle of Chelsey, Drew, Matt, Derek, Casey, Kylie and Lacey. Dear step-grandpa to Travis and Kyle Merkley. Predeceased by his parents Keith “Casey” and Edna Schell (nee Whitteker) and his brothers Doug and Bob Schell. Also survived by his uncle Ivan Whitteker and several cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

