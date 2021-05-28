Obituary – Theresa Mae Barkley

Peacefully at the Hallowell Nursing Home in Picton on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Theresa Barkley (nee Lewis), formerly of Morrisburg, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Barkley. Loving mother of Lynn Hill (Morgan) of Picton and Faye Luffman (Lewis) of Courtice. Dear sister of Grace Lewis of Iroquois and Tom Lewis (Barbara) of Iroquois. Theresa will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren David Hill, Alyn Sarome, Rebecca Greenstein and her great-grandchildren Bethany, Jules and Naomi. She was predeceased by her parents William Thomas and May Lewis (nee Sipes), her sisters Georgia Sipes, Blanche Sipes, Pearl Skuce and her brothers Walter, John Allen, Raymond, Maurice, Arthur “Gump”, Ernest, Ethan “Rasty”, Acil “Nick”, Oliver “Fin”, Orval and Fielding Lewis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Picton Memorial Hospital or Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...