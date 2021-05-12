This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 12, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Iroquois water tower final answer;

COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Morrisburg;

Beach fees quashed by council;

More vaccinations, fewer cases in EOHU region;

Trimmed down roundabout project being re-tendered;

The Doctor’s visit to Morrisburg;

Editorial – It is not our symbol to use;

Gibberish – Lockdown loopiness;

New commander for SD&G OPP;

These stories and much more

