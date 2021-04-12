Obituary – Thomas Fisher

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, April 9, 2021, Tom Fisher of Morrisburg, age 74. Loving husband of Heather Taylor. Loving father of Christine Fisher (Phillip Blais) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Lillian Loubert of Russell, Susan Hager (Manfred) of Kitchener, and Leslie Fisher (Julie) of Hamilton. Dear brother-in-law of Maralyn Fisher of Cornwall. Tom will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Meaghan and Henry-Zachary. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Maria Fisher, his twin brother Arthur, his sister Pamela Fisher and his brother-in-law Gerald Loubert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions a celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

