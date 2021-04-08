Puck Support Warrior’s bottle drive brings $815 for foundation

MORRISBURG – Fifteen year-old Kloe Lewis of Williamsburg is a Puck Support Warrior and that it a title she takes very seriously.

Puck Support is a foundation striving to end the stigma surrounding hard-hitting topics of mental health and addiction, dedicated to seeking change and providing support for all those connected with the game of hockey.

Kloe, who in April 2018 played International Select Hockey in France and Italy, became a Puck Support Warrior because these issues hit very close to home for her and her family.

Puck Support Warriors do what’s right when no one is looking and expect nothing in return, that’s why Kloe took it upon herself to hold a bottle drive to benefit the Puck Support foundation in its mission.

With a goal of raising $500 in mind, she collected bottles and cans from a lot of people and even did some ditch picking to get to her final tally.

A number of people also donated money to the cause.

“To everyone who supports this I want to say thank you,” Kloe told The Leader as she unloaded her collection at The Beer Store in Morrisburg last Wednesday. “This means a lot to me, and to my family, and to anyone who is going through suicide and addiction situations.”

When she arrived to drop off the bottles and cans, she thought that with the bottles, cans and $175 in cash donations, that she had reached her goal and raised just over $600 for Puck Support.

She soon learned that she had underestimated her tally and that she in fact collect $640 worth of cans and bottle, taking her final tally to $815.

Kloe was thrilled with how well this Puck Support fundraiser went and said she plans to do plenty more for the organization. She will be at the Williamsburg County Market when it opens selling Puck Support gear to raise funds as well.

