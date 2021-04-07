This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 7, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Shutdown again;
- Puck Support Warrior’s bottle drive brings $815 for foundation;
- Planning for communication improvements;
- Easter weekend sees over 100 new cases;
- Local produce farm expanding and relocating;
- Warnings issued for gathering violation at local AirBNB;
- New Youth Committee getting set to meet;
- Our editorial – One million and counting;
- Behold, the nothingburger;
- Same but different, local baseball returns to the diamond for 2021;
- These stories and much more. Plus look for the ‘word of the week’ and enter our The Great Bike Giveaway contest.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.