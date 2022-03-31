Fire investigation in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – Firefighters from the Iroquois and Morrisburg stations of South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services were on scene to extinguish a blaze in a densely populated residential area of Iroquois at 10:37 p.m. May 24.

The fire damaged property including a shed and its contents and nearby fencing behind a Carman Court residence which backs on to the Broadway Crescent town home properties.

Cameron Morehouse, fire chief for SDFES told The Leader that the fire was “well clear of the town homes.”

Firefighters remained on scene for about 2.5 hours.

“Total damage is estimated to be around $30,000 to two properties,” said Morehouse. No injuries resulted from the fire.

The cause remains under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ontario Provincial Police at this time.

The Long Sault detachment of the OPP posted a notice March 25 saying that they are “currently investigating a structure fire on Carman Court.”

That notice asked that anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious contact them at 1-800-310-1122. Tips can also be reported through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

