Obituary – Sharon Wood

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Sharon Wood of Inkerman, age 63. Loving wife of Richard Parent. Loving mother of Sabrina Parent of Inkerman. Loving grandmother of Noah and Abraham Parent. Dear sister of Edward Wood (Tanya) of Gananoque, Jackie Wood of Kingston, Harold Wood of Kingston, Thelma Merkley of Kingston, Tracy Warren (David) of Belleville and Jimmy Merkley (Coralee) of Ottawa. Predeceased by her parents Jake and Joyce Wood (nee Lyon). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

