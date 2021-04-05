Obituary – Brian Rathwell

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 3, 2021, Brian Rathwell of Chesterville, age 62. Dear brother of Andy Rathwell (Cheryl) of Cardinal, Rosemary Lemay (Dick) of Glen Becker, Cephus Rathwell (Lisa) of Williamsburg and Marilyn Allard (Mike) of Cardinal. Survived by Brenda, Michael, Anita, Hope, Tanya, Zachary and Robin. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Frances Rathwell and his brother Ricky. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

