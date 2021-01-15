Obituary – Denzil William Gallinger

Peacefully at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Denzil Gallinger of Morrisburg at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marion Gallinger. Dear brother of Fern Moore (late Edmunds) and Shirley Gamble (Ron). Predeceased by his parents Fred and Hester, his brothers, Ken, Floyd, Carl and Basil Gallinger and by his sisters Edna Gallinger and Aileen Gray. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private Family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

