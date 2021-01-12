Obituary – Olive MacIntosh

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 10, 2021, Olive MacIntosh (nee Clemens) of Williamsburg, age 93. Beloved wife of the late John MacIntosh. Loving mother of Bruce MacIntosh (Betty) of Williamsburg, Marilyn Adams (Jim) of Dixons Corners and Kevin MacIntosh (Catrina) of Ottawa. Dear sister of Willis Clemens (late Rose) of Devon, Alberta and sister-in-law of Mary Boucher of Ottawa. Predeceased by her sisters Enid Lecuyer (Rod) and Greta Fisher (Jack) and her brothers Harvey Clemens (Mary) and James Clemens. Olive will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Kylie Green (Sean Fogarty), Katherine Tilley (Craig), Dan Adams (Ashley), Kaitie McGaheran (James), Taylor MacIntosh (Daniella) Bailey MacIntosh, Grace MacIntosh, her step-grandchildren Patty Arsenault, Jackie Schwartz, Cathy Arsenault, her great-grandchildren Layla, Owen, Spencer, Beth, Casey, Jackson, Bennett, Eva, Mikayla and her step-great-grandchildren Nicholas and Katrina. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg. Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

