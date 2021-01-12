Obituary – Hubert Wells

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 10, 2021, Hubert Wells of Williamsburg, age 83. Loving husband of Ellyn Wells (nee Casselman) and the late Barbara Wells (nee Tupper). Loving father of Susan Yuen (Les) of Calgary, Sheryl Harper (late Rodger) of Morrisburg, Connie Wells of Morrisburg and Janice Hoeppner (Ken) of Calgary. Dear stepfather of Lloyd Wells (Jackie) of Boucks Hill, Heather Wells-Baker (Ron) of Iroquois, David Wells (Ruth) of Riverside Heights and Kelly De Dekker (Greg) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Marion Linton (late Bert) of Brockville. Dear brother-in-law of Bill Tupper (Joan Hess), Anna Poulin, Roger Tupper (Jean), Steven Tupper (Edna), Cathy Tupper, Myrna Anderson, Carol Richardson (Garry), Melanie Cassell (Jeff) and Kim Casselman. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Philip Tupper, his sister-in-law Betty Dillabough and his brother-in-law Ralph Dillabough. Hubert will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Matthew, Stacey (Keith), Jessica, Robbey, Larissa (Brad), Morgan (Quinn), Nikki (Ryan), Payton (Austin), Michael (Brandy), Jessica (Kyle), Bailey, Maggie, Nicole, Chase, Drew, Tyler and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Penelope, Maxwell, Marvin, Anderson and Sawyer. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Inurnment will be at New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

