Obituary – Ronald James Brown

Passed away at the Ottawa Heart Institute early Christmas morning. Beloved husband of Connie for 62 years. Dad to Kim (Patrick) McLean and Kevin (Sue) Brown. Grandpa to Brandon (Leigh) Cassell and Stacey (Andrew) Kirkwood. Proud great-grandpa to Halle and Ty Cassell and Evalyn and Ainsley Kirkwood. Also survived by his sister-in-law Cay Brown and two nieces Laurie (John) Kolff and Terry Grimes (Jim) and their families. Predeceased by his parents Ambert and Nelda Brown and his brother Clare Brown. It is with much sadness that we share with you our loss.

Funeral Arrangements

At Ron’s request there will be no visitation. A private inurnment will take place at the Iroquois Point Columbarium Garden. For those wishing donations to the Iroquois United Church Cemetery, Box 328, Iroquois, K0E 1K0 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...