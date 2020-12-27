Obituary – Goldie Payne

Suddenly at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in Barry’s Bay on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Goldie Payne (nee Lapierre) , formerly of Brinston, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Payne. Loving mother of Darlene Daub (Rick) of Lansdowne, Marlene Dolan (Mike) of Arnprior, Trudy Wittkie (late Jim) of Barry’s Bay and Jeff Payne (Tracey) of Chalk River. Dear sister of Ronnie Lapierre (late Susan) of Toronto and Peggy Lapierre (Guy) of Barrie. Goldie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Amanda, Madison and Hayden. She was predeceased by her sister Eva Barkley and her brothers Maynard, Joe, Beecher, Hubert and Jim Lapierre. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

