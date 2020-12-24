Obituary – Rowat Merkley

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Rowat Merkley of Ingleside, age 83. Loving husband of Ruth Merkley (nee Marcellus) for over 59 years. Loving father of Margaret Whisselle of Morrisburg and Chris Merkley (Pam) of Williamsburg. Rowat will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jessica (Dan), Cole (Anna), Morgan (Quincy), Holly, Daryon, Connery, Embyr (Tyler), Aria and Draven. Dear brother-in-law of Marie Marcellus of Riverside Heights, Marion Johnston (Lee) of Morrisburg and Edna Dufresne (Brian) of Ingleside. Predeceased by his parents Burnis and Etta Merkley (nee Bellinger), his brother Dwight Merkley and his brother-in-law Ralph Marcellus. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Riverside Heights

