Obituary – Dale Gordon Roberts

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Dale Roberts, of Iroquois at the age of 79. Dearly beloved husband of Helen Roberts (nee Payne). Loving father of Tammy (Wayne) and Karen (Jamie) all of Iroquois. Cherished grandfather of Courtney (Anthony) of Winchester and Jessica (Gursher) of Maple Ridge, BC. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Mabel Roberts. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

