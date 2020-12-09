Update – Evonik Morrisburg production operator in hospital after explosion and fire

MORRISBURG – A 26 year-old male production operator at Evonik Oil Additives site in Morrisburg remains in hospital in Toronto after suffering serious injuries resulting from a December 4th fire and explosion at the plant.

At 12:23 a.m December 4th, South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Morrisburg Evonik site, but SDFES fire chief Cameron Morehouse could not comment on the situation.

Police also responded to the workplace injury incident and Tylor Copeland of the SDG OPP said the 26 year-old male was transported to local hospital with severe burns.

Evonik communications manager Robert Brown said in a December 8th media release that the employee was later transported to hospital in Toronto for treatment where he remains.

No updates on his current condition have been received. Brown told The Leader that he cannot comment on the health of the employee.

“Our company cares deeply about our people and their safety,” said Owen Caves, site manager at Evonik Morrisburg. “Our first concern right now is with our employee and their family.”

Evonik officials said safety is Evonik’s top priority adding that the company has been cooperating with authorities regarding the incident.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Evonik officials also thanked all first responders for their care and professionalism in response to this incident.

The Evonik Oil Additives site in Morrisburg employs about 30 people manufacturing additives that improve the properties of lubricants such as engine oil.

