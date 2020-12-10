Three new municipal jobs created

MORRISBURG – The consultant hired in March to complete an organizational review of South Dundas’ service offerings, staffing and workplace, came back with its findings and the result will mean three new staffing positions will be created by the Municipality of South Dundas.

The phase one recommendation was that South Dundas should recruit and hire a full-time drainage superintendent, a building and planning technician and an administrative/human resource coordinator.

South Dundas council agreed to proceed with all three of the new positions at its December 7th council meeting.

Bringing the drainage superintendent work back in-house after having hired that work out to a consultant for the past year, was seen by council as a step forward. The council agreed that they are likely to find savings from the consulting fees they have been paying out to McIntosh Perry for its services to offset some of the cost of the new hire.

They also agreed that they are way behind when it comes to drainage work and hope that this will be a positive step to continue to move its drainage work forward and better meet the needs of the agricultural community.

While all of council agreed that hiring a drainage superintendent was in the municipality’s best interest, South Dundas councillor Lloyd Wells did not agree with the creation of the other two positions.

“I don’t think we need a planner or an HR person,” said Wells. “I think we have enough staff for that. I don’t think we need them, but I’m only one vote.”

He was the lone dissenting vote against a proposed motion to recruit all three new positions.

South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner said that all of these positions should bring an element of improving services for South Dundas ratepayers, contractors and developers.

“If done correctly, with the right people, it should work,” said Gardner adding that it will be important to review these positions in about six months time to see if they are adding value in the form of better serving residents’ needs.

“In the long run I think the citizens will be happy,” said South Dundas councillor Donald Lewis. “This is a good move for us to be making.”

“I think this will be cost effective and efficient,” said South Dundas councillor Archie Mellan.

“I fully support these positions,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds.

According to the pay grades outlined with the job descriptions the municipality will spend at least $166,763 annually to pay these three new salaries.

