Obituary – Joshua Floyd Crawford

Joshua Floyd Crawford, 13, of Cardinal, ON, youngest son of Robin and Eileen (nee Steinhauer) and brother of Joseph, earned his angel wings on Monday, December 1st, 2020 after a long battle with Neuroblastoma. Joshua was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania on November 23rd, 2007. Joshua’s battle with cancer began on September 20, 2017. Joshua believed that God had given him this disease because he was strong and he could handle it, and that way another child did not have to have it. Joshua fought through his very last breath and never once complained. Joshua is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather, Albert Steinhauer (Pop Pop) of Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania; his paternal Grandfather, Joseph Crawford (Grampa) and paternal Grandmother, Muriel Crawford (Gramma), both of Cardinal, ON. Joshua is survived, and will be greatly missed, by his maternal Grandmother (Grammie), Lorraine Steinhauer, of Dallas, Pennsylvania. Joshua will be missed by his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends both from the United States and Canada. We would like to thank all our friends and neighbours who have supported and helped us over these past three years. Joshua’s Journey impacted so very many people, near and far, and the love and prayers we received helped us to remain positive and hopeful. We remain profoundly grateful for each and everyone of you. We would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff from 4 North and the Medical Day Unit (MDU) at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) for all the incredible care and compassion they showed towards Joshua throughout his battle. A special thank you to Dr. Raveena Ramphal for being Joshua’s primary Oncologist and for guiding us throughout this journey. We also want to thank the medical teams from 8A (Transplant Ward), 8B (Cancer Ward) and the Sears Cancer Clinic at Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, ON. A special thank you to Dr. David Morgenstern, who guided Joshua through his later stages of cancer and through a stage 1 trial for new treatments being introduced for Children’s Cancer. Lastly, we would like to thank the staff of the Roger Nielson House for the outstanding care, and support they provided to Joshua and our family in his final days. While Joshua did not survive this horrible disease, he achieved his goal of helping other children by being selfless when he was asked to participate in a study or a trial to help advance childhood cancer treatment.

At the request of Joshua and his family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Robin Crawford, in trust to Joshua Crawford’s Neuroblastoma Research Fund. All donations received will go directly to SickKids for Neuroblastoma Research. This disease must be defeated.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small private service will be held on December 11, 2020. A celebration of Joshua’s life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. For those wishing a trust fund in Joshua’s memory will be set up and all proceeds will go to Neuroblastoma Research. Please make your check payable to Robin Crawford and in the memo add Joshua’s Trust Fund. All donations will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com

