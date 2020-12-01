Obituary – Lori Mooney

Peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020, Lori Mooney of Morrisburg, age 53. Loving wife of Dan McCauley. Loving mother of Robert. Beloved daughter of Sharran Lacasse (Mark Thomas) of Calgary and Claude Lacasse (Mildred) of Cardinal. Dear sister of Steven Lacasse and Cindy-Ann Lacasse, both of Calgary. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

