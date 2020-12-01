Obituary – Ida Hanlon

Peacefully at the Osgoode Care Centre on Monday, November 30, 2020, Ida Hanlon of Morrisburg, age 103. Beloved wife of the late Russell Sutton and the late Jack Hanlon. Dear sister of Betty Shay (late Don) of Chesterville. Dear sister-in-law of Iona Servage of Ottawa and Peggy Servage of Prescott. Ida was predeceased by her sisters Audrey McMillan, Pearl Manhard, Evelyn Servage, Grace Hughes and her brothers Ernest, Ray, Hubert, Dwayne and Dalton Servage. Ida will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville. Donations to Maple Ridge Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

