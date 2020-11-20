Shop Local, Right Here in South Dundas

Small Businesses are the heart of our community. They need our support now more than ever. This holiday season, please shop local. Visit ShopSouthDundas.com to view a directory of local businesses and services and make shopping easy! These advertisements were made available with special funding from the Municipality of South Dundas and the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.

