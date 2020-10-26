Obituary – Hope Alexander Stevenson

It is with heavy hearts, and great sadness we announce the passing of Hope Alexander Stevenson at the age of 95 years old. Hope will be deeply missed by her Children, Stephen (Iris) Vick, Jim ( Brenda) Stevenson, Rick ( Debbie) Stevenson, Linda Stevenson ( Steve Murphy). Predeceased by sons Mark Vick, & Larry Stevenson. Dearest grandmother to Tony Einwechter ( Wendy), Sherri Stevenson, Ashley MacMillan, Zach & Jed Murphy. Krista Vick, John Vick. Predeceased by grandson Sasha Vick. Great grandmother to Devin Robinson and Kai Vick. Cole Einwechter. Kayla and Emma Dinsey, Danika Addison and Hunter Macmillan. And great great grandmother to Jace and Rosaleigh Koziel

Funeral Arrangements

At Hope’s request there will be no funeral service or burial at this time. Donations to the Canadian Cancer society would be gratefully acknowledge by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...