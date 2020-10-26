Obituary – Ethel June Caldwell

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, October 23, 2020. Ethel Caldwell (nee Burleigh) of the Hartford Home in Morrisburg for the past 10 years and formerly of Iroquois at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Carmen Caldwell and loving companion of the late Ron Gilmer. Loving mother of the late Barry Caldwell. Dear grandmother of Adam (Jacinthe) and great grandmother of Turiya and Mettaya. Ethel is predeceased by her parents Ernest and Sarah Burleigh, her sisters Margaret (Stan) Barkley, Marguerite Burleigh, Ruth (Jack) Fetterly, Betty (Bud) Boisvert and her brothers Douglas (Dorothy Eaves) and Jack Burleigh. Fondly remembered by Doug Gilmer and Tracey Stewart and their families as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and their families.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Cornwall Carefor Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...