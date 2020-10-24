Obituary – Harry Andrew Fawcett

Peacefully at home, following a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease, on Friday, October 23, 2020, Harry Fawcett of Iroquois, age 86. Harry is survived by his second wife and kindred spirit Debra Campbell-Fawcett. Loving father of Brent Fawcett (Dani) of Newmarket, Vaughan Fawcett (Linda) of Embrun, Aaron Fawcett (Linda) of Lunenburg, Andrea Barton (Dennis) of Iroquois, Annabella DesChamps (Lester) of Morrisburg and Amberzine Barkley (Scott) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Colleen Carr of Long Sault. Harry will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Sandra Fawcett (nee Coulter) (2005), his sisters Shirley Carnegie (2018), Pat Ault (2020) and his brothers-in-law John Carr (1994), Ken Kirkby (1995), Doug Carnegie (2016) and Frank Ault (2017). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Harry’s love of the land and his livestock kept him young beyond his years.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

