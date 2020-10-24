Obituary – Velma Casselma

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020, Velma Casselman (nee Wylie) of Dixons Corners, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Don Casselman. Loving companion of Cephus Sypes. Loving mother of Bonnie Shaver (Stephen McCann) of Cardinal, Betty Abdullah (Mo) of Brockville, Allan (Cathy) of Brighton, Debbie Saunders (Kevin) of Iroquois and Rob at home. Velma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sheri (Craig), Stacey (Josh), Mike (Paula), Abbey (Troy), Rachel (Ira), Amber, Christopher (Dawn), Amy (Bill), Marie (Jordan), Rob (Nicole), Adam (Chloe), Justin (Bridget), Kyle, her great-grandchildren Kendall, Finn, Paislee, Rylan, Hayven, Fletcher, Malone, Kenzie, Aubrey, Stevie, Sloane, Shea, Enid, Harley (Nicole), Andrew, Isaiah, Dean, Jace, Lachlan, Charles, Jimmy, Tristan, Astra and her great, great-grandchildren Ella, Carter, Molly and Haley. Survived by her sister Eileen McCargar of Pittston and her brothers-in-law Glendon Casselman (Donna) of Morrisburg and Lyle Casselman of Cambridge. Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Dora Wylie (nee Hanson), her sisters Deltra Jordan and Pauline Harper, her brothers Maynard, Harold, Parker, Ralph and Ray Wylie, her special niece Penny McCargar, her brothers-in-law Stan Jordan, Ralph McCargar, Don Harper and her sisters-in-law Lillian Wylie and Linda Casselman. Velma was a great lady who will be missed by many friends, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston. Donations to the ALS Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...