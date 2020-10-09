Obituary – Will Klein-Swormink

Will Klein-Swormink of Iroquois passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 7, 2020; he was 63. Loving husband of the late Jan Klein-Swormink (nee Robinson) for 37 years. Loving father of Jill Cinnamon (Nathan) of Hulbert, Kelly Klein-Swormink (Jason Servage) of Dunbar and Phil Klein-Swormink (Megan) of Osgoode. Will will be missed by his cherished siblings Nancy Sheldrick (Ralph) of Winchester, John (Paulette) of Ottawa, Wilma Klein-Swormink (Rick Meldrum) of Alexandria, Mary Ellen Cyr (Jeff McGee) of Osgoode, Gary (Linda) of Winchester and Mike (Tanya) of Vernon. Will will be sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Brooke and Sawyer. Beloved son of Mary Klein-Swormink of Metcalfe. Predeceased by his father Bert Klein-Swormink, his mother-in-law Beverley Robinson and his father-in-law James Robinson. Will will be fondly remembered by the Robinson family, all of his nieces and nephews, and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a family graveside service will be held at Reid’s Mills Cemetery in Osgoode. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...