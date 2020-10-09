Obituary – Thelma Bouck

Peacefully at home in Elizabethtown on Thursday, October 8, 2020 Thelma Bouck (nee Douglas), formerly of Williamsburg, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bouck. Loving mother of Elaine Bouck of Elizabethtown. Dear sister of Bill Douglas (Eleanor) of Winchester. Predeceased by her son Allan “Joe” Bouck, her parents Percy and Robina Douglas (nee Bremner), her sisters Bessie Murdoch and Velma Francis and her brother Ted Douglas. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Brockville General Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

