Obituary – Janice Craig

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Janice Craig (nee Roberts) of Morrisburg, age 78. Loving wife of Don Craig for 61 years. Loving mother of Marnie James (Geoff) of Embrun, Corrinne Tupper (Derek) of Morrisburg and Vicki Oevering (Paul) of Brockville. Dear sister of Lesley Cope (Chris) of Ottawa and Richard Roberts (Connie) of Ottawa. Janice will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Craig, Caitlin (Grant), Colin (Zoe), Sarah (Kevin), Taylor and great-grandchildren Lili, Aaron, Leah, Quinn, Caleb, Carson, Aiden and Everitt. Predeceased by her parents George and Marion Roberts (nee Oddy). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...