OPP seeks help after woman assaulted

NORTH DUNDAS – SD&G OPP are looking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the scene on Spruce Drive near Harmony Corners, just north of Winchester, on September 17th after a report of an assault. Police allege the suspect approached an adult female with an edged weapon, assaulted her, then fled the scene riding a red bicycle.

The victim suffered a stab wound and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim did not know the suspect.

The OPP Emergency Response team, Canine unit, and an OPP helicopter made unsuccessful attempts to locate the suspect. The police are appealing for the public’s assistance.

The suspect is identified as a Caucasian male, age 50-60, with a “buzz” cut hair style, and facial hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue Converse shoes.

Anyone who has seen a person matching this description on, or near, Ormond Road, Marionville Road, Spruce Drive, or County Road 31 around the time of the crime, are asked to contact the SD&G OPP and speak with investigating officer Detective George Mikhael at 1-800-310-1122, or contact Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...