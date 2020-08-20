Obituary – Dianne Scott

At the Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Dianne Scott of Long Sault, formerly of Chesterville, age 59. Beloved daughter of Gerald and Lucille Scott (nee Leroux) of Chesterville. Dear sister of Donna Therien of Kanata, Brenda Burgess of Ajax, Gail Bowen (Mark) of Winchester and Gary Scott of Orleans. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside interment service will be held at Grantley Cemetery, Chesterville, on Saturday, August 29th at 1 p.m. Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

