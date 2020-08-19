Obituary – Karyn Lynn Runions

It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Karyn Lynn Marie Runions (nee Gray) on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Kingston General Hospital. Lynn was in her 69th year. Loving mother of Stephanie (Mike) Beleza of Kingston, and grandmother to Myah, Mason and Mikaylah. Beloved partner of George Christie. Caringly remembered by her sister Jenny Stewart (Sue Morley) of Acomb Northumberland, England, Aunt Florence and Uncle Jim Brennan of Perth, ON, Uncle Gord Gray of Medicine Hat, AB and many cousins and second cousins across Canada. Lynn was born in Paris, ON but moved to Iroquois, ON, as a teenager and remained a most cherished granddaughter and care giver to the late Marjorie Gray of Iroquois. Lynn was predeceased by her mother Maryln. Lynn was a very private person but will always be remembered for her humour, her beautiful smile and the gift of red hair like her aunt, grandmother and daughter Stephanie, the last of the red-head line (as Lynn would say). Her family will always remember her for persevering through many significant life challenges, for finding peace in companionship with George, and forever being most proud of her daughter Stephanie.

Funeral Arrangements

Lynn will be laid to rest in a private service, and the family encourages donations in her memory be offered to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

