Obituary – Sheila Cruickshank

Peacefully at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall on Saturday, August 15, 2020, Sheila Cruickshank (nee Lang) of Morrisburg, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Blake Cruickshank. Loving mother of Kim Burns (Bob) of Cornwall, Brenda McIntosh (Gary) of Morrisburg and Heather Hewison (Marc) of Nassau, Bahamas. Dear sister of Opal Chapman (Lloyd) of Ottawa. Sheila will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jeremy (Diana), Adam (Jaime), Cameron, Ethan, Quinn and Lauren. Predeceased by her parents Earl and Esther Lang (nee Desjardins), her sisters Leora Havlin, Greta Campbell, Earlina Arbuckle and her brothers Lloyd, Alvin, Sterling, Gladwin and Lyle Lang. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions private family funeral services have been arranged. Donations to the Parkinsons Society, the Diabetes Society or St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. James Anglican Cemetery, Morrisburg

