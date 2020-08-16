Obituary – Clare Casselman

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Clare Casselman of Morrisburg, age 91. Loving husband of Judy Hutt and the late Hilda Mark. Loving father of Barbara Casselman of Ottawa, Mahlon Casselman (late Barbara) of Ingersoll, Chris Casselman (Jennifer) of Williamsburg and the late Judy Fleury. Dear stepfather of Terri Kennedy of Gananoque and Daniel Kennedy of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Gwen Hess of Winchester Springs and Shirley Empey of Dundela. Clare will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Michelle, Jason, Tim, Christy (Travis), Mindy (Josh), Brandy (Michael), Tommy, Jenna Hope and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant son Stephen, his sister Eleanor Schwerdtfeger and his brothers Lloyd, Paul, Keith and Clayton Casselman. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside interment service will be held at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg on Wednesday, August 19th at 6 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

