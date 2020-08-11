Obituary – William “Bill” Harbers

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home, Winchester, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, Bill Harbers of Glen Stewart, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Myntje Harbers (nee Voorneveld). Loving father of Willy Harbers of Ottawa, Wilma Tibben (Bill) of Brinston, Alice Schuler (Hans) of Chesterville, Betty Dentz (Paul) of Iroquois, Albert Harbers (Linda) of Glen Stewart and Brian Harbers (Joy) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Dora Vanleur (late Jake) of Arnprior, Gerda DeJong (late Bill) of Winchester Springs, Willemien Lammers (Dirk) of St. Thomas and Riek Rook (late Cor) of Pembroke. Dear brother-in-law of Anne Harbers of Ottawa and Nellie Jonkman of Brampton. Bill will be fondly remembered by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Frederick and Drieka Harbers (nee Brus) and his brothers Henry and Harry Harbers. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church. Donations to Timothy Christian School or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

