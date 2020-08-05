Obituary – Brian Rupert Taylor

Brian Rupert Taylor of Iroquois Ontario passed away in his 79th year on Monday, August 3, 2020. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Elizabeth Taylor and dear father of Craig (Kara, Payton and Emily) and Tim (Suzanne, Avery and Andrew). Brian was an avid motorcyclist, sailor and old car collector, who loved to travel. He will be fondly remembered by many close friends. Special thanks to the LHIN and to the personal support workers from ParaMed for their incredible care and support.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations to the J.W. McIntosh Community Support Centre in Williamsburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...