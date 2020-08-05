This week in The Leader – August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Back to school plan for five-day in-school learning;
  • Optimism amidst concerns as Smyth’s Orchard opens for 2020 season;
  • Local school boards react to ‘return to school’ plan;
  • CP upgrading tracks through North Dundas;
  • Youths charged with mischief at Morrisburg Beach;
  • Day Tripper: Reconnect with local history at the Lost Villages;
  • Local hockey season moves forward with many changes;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

