IROQUOIS – A seven year old Iroquois youth is in stable condition after an incident this afternoon.

OPP constable Tylor Copeland said that SD&G OPP responded to the scene after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon (July 2nd).

The youth fell out of a tree and was injured.

“The child was transported by ORNGE Air Ambulance to CHEO as a precaution,” Copeland told The Leader.

No other injuries were reported.

