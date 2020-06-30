No new cases of COVID-19 in past week

CORNWALL – During the 11-day period from June 19 to June 29, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. That is despite increased testing at its six testing facilities already open, and a new testing facility opening in Alexandria.

As of June 29th, 15,234 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the region by the health unit and its clinic partners.

There have been a total of 163 positive COVID-19 individuals in the region, and 86 per cent (141) of all cases are now considered resolved.

Currently, two people from this region remain hospitalized in Ottawa, one is in intensive care. There have been 11 deaths, all attributed to the Pinecrest Nursing Home outbreak in Plantagenet. All seven institutional outbreaks in the region are also marked by the EOHU as being resolved.

Within the EOHU region, there have been 112 COVID-19 infections in Prescott-Russell (97 resolved), 29 infections in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (25 resolved), and 22 infections in Cornwall (19 resolved).

In Ontario, there have been 34,911 COVID-19 infections with 86.5 per cent of all infections resolved. The province has a 7.6 per cent mortality rate (2,665) from the virus, 64 percent of those deaths (1,706) were residents in long-term care homes.

