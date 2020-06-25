MORRISBURG – South Dundas brings back swimming, splashing and camping, with limitations

Last week the splash pad at Earl Baker Park in Morrisburg was opened for the first time this year, having been delayed by provincial regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the splash pad, like everything else, has a number of new rules and is only operating from noon until 4 p.m. daily.

Cameron Morehouse, South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services fire chief and chair of the Emergency Management Committee told The Leader that the limited hours are the result of there needing to be an attendant present during operation.

This year, children are asked not to press the buttons to start the splash pad. The attendant will do that. Because the number of children on the splash pad is limited to 10 at a time, as each water cycle ends children will be required to leave the splash pad surface to allow others to take a turn.

The washrooms are open at Earl Baker park for limited hours as are the Docksyde washrooms and the Iroquois beach washroom facilities.

Morehouse confirmed that there are no plans to open the washroom facilities at the Morrisburg beach, mainly because the ongoing construction along Canada Way related to the reconstruction of Ontario Street has shut power off to the building.

Both the Morrisburg and Iroquois beaches were full of beach-goers over the weekend during the heatwave.

Now that beaches are allowed to open, South Dundas is in the process of recruiting swim instructors so that swimming lessons can be offered at some point this summer.

Also opening soon is the Iroquois Municipal Campground.

“The Iroquois Campground will open June 29th to seasonal campers only as permitted by the province,” said Morehouse.

Asked about Carman House museum, Morehouse said that at this point the re-opening of the Carman House Museum remains unknown.

