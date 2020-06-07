Obituary – Glen Cunningham

Peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Glen Cunningham of Mariatown, age 95. Loving husband of Iris Cunningham (nee Thompson) and the late Noreen Cunningham (nee Carkner). Loving father of Gary Cunningham (Mary) of Camrose, Alta., Gail Parker (late Tommy) of Chesterville, Bert Cunningham (Simla) of Iroquois, Brenda Blazwicz (Stan) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Beverly Nelson (Steven) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Glenna Schaillee (Gerben) of Morrisburg. Glen will be fondly remembered by 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandson. Predeceased by his son Lyle Cunningham and his brothers Ralph and Bert Cunningham. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Morrisburg. In lieu of flowers donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Colquhoun Cemetery

