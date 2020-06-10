Obituary – William “Willi” Thatcher

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020, Willi Thatcher of Morrisburg, age 28. Much loved son of David and Tracey Thatcher (nee Carruthers). Loving brother of Rebecca Thatcher of Hamilton and MacKenzie Thatcher (Riley) of Petawawa. Willi will be sadly missed by Nana Marilyn Carruthers (late Ken) of Winchester, his niece McKinley and his nephew Hudson. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Bill and Lillian Thatcher. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that Willi touched with his unconditional love.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Community Living Dundas County or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Morewood United Cemetery

