SDMHA Hockey Awards, Part 2

SOUTH DUNDAS – The South Dundas Minor Hockey Association annual team awards banquet was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the association has announced the individual team awards for publication. Part one of the list was published in the May 20th edition of The Leader.

Atom C2 House: Samuel Schuler – Best Offence; Declan Kelly – Best Defence; Lincoln Robinson – Coach’s Award; Karson Peters – Most Improved; James Barrie – Most Dedicated; Carter Froats – Most Sportsmanlike.

Peewee C House: Logan Casselman and Aeden Norris – Best Offence; Kamryn Larocque – Best Defence; Sierra Latulippe – Coach’s Award; Travis Walter and Callam Larocque – Most Improved; Logan Hoger – Most Dedicated; Emily Swerdfeger – Most Sportsmanlike.

Novice Tier 2: Owen Onstein – Coach’s Award; Talon Brundrige – Most Improved; Logan Veerman – Most Dedicated; Elijiah Geertsma – Most Sportsmanlike.

Novice Tier 3: Charlie Sears – Best Offence; Griffin Cassell – Best Defence; Aaron Campanaro – Coach’s Award; Garrett Templeton and Ty Merkley – Most Improved; Clara Robinson – Most Dedicated; William Cummings – Most Sportsmanlike.

Novice Tier 4: Bentley Johnson – Best Offence; Shannon Staye – Best Defence; Jace Cassell – Coach’s Award; Hazel Casselman –Most Improved; William Hamilton – Most Dedicated; William Hughes – Most Sportsmanlike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...